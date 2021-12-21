Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISHMA TANNA Karishma Tanna gets a kiss from fiance Varun; thanks him in birthday post | PICS

Television popular actress Karishma Tanna celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday. The actress took to her Instagram and shared some pictures from the cake cutting ceremony. She also thanked her fiance Varun Bangera in the caption by mentioning his initial. Sharing the pictures, Karishma wrote, “Happiness. Thank you, V,” and added a red heart.

In the pictures can be seen cutting the chocolate cake in a dim light setting. She chose to wear a black outfit and kept her hair open.

Karishma's fans and friends took to the comments section and wished her. Ekta Kapoor and actors Maniesh Paul, Aamir Ali and Roshni Chopra dropped their best wishes. Kiku Sharda wrote, "Happy birthday Karishma! Have a good one."

Earlier in the day, Varun shared a mushy picture with Karishma on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Happy birthday love,” with a heart icon. In the picture, he is seen planting a kiss on her forehead in the picture.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Karishma and Varun are rumoured to be planning to tie the knot soon. Director Ekta Kapoor had posted a video from a party last month, confirming speculation of their engagement. She dedicated a heartfelt message to the couple in the video. “Congrats Varun and Karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” Ekta wrote in caption.

Meanwhile, Karishma and Varun met through a common friend Suved Lohia and have been going strong ever since then. Not only this, but the actress threw a birthday party in August for Varun. All her close friends were invited for the birthday bash. She had earlier dated Upen Patel whom she met in Bigg Boss 8. Also, they hosted a reality show together, Love School and participated in Nach Baliye 7.

On the professional front, Karishma made her debut with the popular Hindi TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the year 2001. She has acted in Bollywood movies such as Grand Masti, Sanju among others. The actress was last seen in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film. Karishma was last seen in the spy thriller 'London Confidential'.