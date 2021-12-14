Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUVED LOHIA Karishma Tanna to tie the knot with beau Varun Bangera in February?

After Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, it is popular TV actress Karishma Tanna, who is gearing up to tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Varun Bangera. The couple who are said to be engaged will be marrying on February 5 in Mumbai. Karishma and Varun's pre-wedding rituals will reportedly start from February 4 with mehendi and sangeet, followed by haldi and shadi on the following day. Although the winner of Khatron ke Khiladi 10 is yet to make an official statement on the same, gossip mills suggest Karishma and Varun will be hosting a reception for their friends on February 6.

According to ETimes "Karishma has been tight-lipped about her wedding details, she doesn’t want undue attention on her personal life. She wants it to be an all family and friends’ affair."

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera exchanged rings on November 12 in presence of family members and close friends. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karishma Tanna's friend shared a picture of the actress wrapped up in Varun's arms. Dressed in a casual T-shirt paired with yoga pants, Karishma sat on Varun's lap, who wore black T-shirt and a cap. The duo smiled while they looked into each other's eyes.

Meanwhile, Karishma and Varun met through a common friend Suved Lohia and have been going strong ever since then. Not only this, but the actress threw a birthday party in August for Varun. All her close friends were invited for the birthday bash. She had earlier dated Upen Patel whom she met in Bigg Boss 8. Also, they hosted a reality show together, Love School and participated in Nach Baliye 7.

On the professional front, Karishma made her debut with the popular Hindi TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the year 2001. She has acted in Bollywood movies such as Grand Masti, Sanju among others. The actress was last seen in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film. Karishma was last seen in the spy thriller 'London Confidential'.