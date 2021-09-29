Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN MEHRA Karan Mehra gets anticipatory bail in domestic violence case by Nisha Rawal

A case was registered against Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor Karan Mehra and his family members by his wife Nisha Rawal. Nisha had accused Karan of domestic violence and alleged that he withdrew more than ₹1 crore from her bank account. The actor was then arrested immediately on grounds of assault but was later released on bail. As per media reports, the actor recently revealed that he and his family have gotten anticipatory bail to avoid a potential arrest in the wake of "false accusations" made by Nisha.

For the unversed, a case was registered against Mehra and his family members - Kunal Mehra, Bela Mehra and Ajay Mehra, under IPC sections 498-A, 377, 406, 323, 504 & 506 r/w Section 34 of Indian Penal Code.

Mehra told Hindustan Times,"It has been difficult time but thankfully, the court granted a judgement in our favour. Being granted anticipatory bail means that I, my old aged parents and my brother will not be arrested in the alleged false cases filed by Nisha against us. I have the proof to prove my innocence which I will show in court."

"The laws for such cases are more favourable for women, which is why this took a long time as one doesn’t get anticipatory bail in these matters. We will contest and fight the cases in court and present our truth. We are ready to fight. Kyunki ab tak ek talwar latki thi, ke koi bhi kuch bhi bolega aur arrest ho sakti hai, par ab ek relief hai. It has been a tireless effort by my counsel, Shalini Sheoran. I am happy that the court acted fast in this matter", he added.

Previously, in an interview with Bombay Times, Nisha Rawal revealed that she sent Karan Mehra a notice asking for zero alimony but the sole custody of their son, Kavish. "I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of YRKKH. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials."

"He took away all my jewellery and everything I got with me during our marriage. I have asked him to return the jewellery he has disposed of because I need to start my life again. Meri mom ke property ke papers bhi uske paas pade hue hain, which I want him to return. There’s nothing that I am asking for myself. I am an independent girl and will look after my child and me," Nisha added.

Meanwhile, Karan and Nisha got married in 2012. The news about trouble in Karan and Nisha's married life has undoubtedly left everyone shocked.