Vindu Dara Singh remembers Sidharth Shukla as he shares throwback video of his wife meeting actor; watch

Today it's been two years of the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, which meant that it also marked two years of Sidharth Shukla's participation in the reality show. Actor Vindu Dara Singh who supported the actor throughout his journey in the Bigg Boss house took to social media on Wednesday and shared a heartwarming throwback video of his wife Dina Umarova meeting late actor. Sharing the video he wrote, “Thank you @mr.joy_youtuber as these priceless memories will live on forever! @realsidharthshukla is forever and even @iamdinaumarova worked on a modelling assignment with him many years back."

He further said that Dina would get several gifts and letters from fans across in Sidharth name at her nail studio. For the unversed, Vindu and Dina run a nail salon and knowing they are close to Sidharth, fans would send gifts, letters to them. In the video Vindu shares that if ever he tried to open them by mistake, Dina would stop saying they are for Sidharth.

He added, "@blueskyindia kept getting gifts and mail for him! He cherished each and every fan letter or gifts you all sent him and am sure he is watching as an angel how #sidhearts and all other fandoms remember him with so much of love and miss him every single moment !! #Biggboss itself will never be the same to watch with him gone !! Love you forever #sidharthshukla stay with the angels and keep sending love to us all!"

Fans remembered Sidharth on this special day and social media is abuzz with several heartfelt posts.

Sidharth Shukla was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital.