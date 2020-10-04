Is Bigg Boss 14's Sara Gurpal married? Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar claims they got married in 2014

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV & @CHITTU_CHITRA12 Sara Gurpal enters Bigg Boss 14

Host Salman Khan introduced the contestants of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 on Saturday and they instantly became a trend on social media. Among Nikki Tamboli, big TV stars including Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, singer Rahul Vaidya, Punjabi singer and actress Sara Gurpal stole away the limelight with her soulful singing and elegance. Soon after her grand entry, she started trending on Twitter. However, there was another reason for that. Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar has produced a marriage certificate claiming he and Sara have been married.

"I got married on 16th August 2014 in Jalandhar, Punjab India," Tushar declared, speaking to IANS. Incidentally, the woman Tushar got married to is mentioned as identified as Rachna Devi in the marriage certificate, though he produces several photographs featuring the two, where Sara is seen sporting vermilion and the traditional red and white bangles as they pose together.

On why he is opening up on the marriage now, he claimed: "I was getting messages on Instagram and Whatsapp from people across the globe, while Sara is still claiming that she is not the one who got married to me, stating that the girl who married me just looks like Sara." He says Sara is lying about their relationship status. "I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single," he said.

Tushar says Sara married him for fame. "I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and a citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn't get any publicity from my side," he claimed.

In 2018, similar news started doing the rounds that the Punjabi actress is married to Tushar Kumar but she refused to come out in the open with her marital status. She told Ghaint Punjab then, "A personality like me, who is self made, would have haters. Haters have been floating videos too but I don’t care about it. I wouldn’t talk about my personal life on the social media platform and it is my choice to be secretive about it. Often famous people have rumours about them and I am glad that I am on such podium that haters have been doing this to put me down. My marriage is a very personal thing, why do I need to talk about it..just because people have been spreading rumours? I would accept or deny anything happening in my personal life but there is certainly a reason we call it “PERSONAL" life!"

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage