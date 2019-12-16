Everyone is fake inside Bigg Boss 13 house, claims evicted contestant Hindustani Bhau

Hindustani Bhau was nominated alongside Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Waar eviction episode ended Hindustani Bhau aka Vinay Pathak's journey on the show. Hindustani Bhau who rose to fame after his abusive YouTube videos went viral entered the Bigg Boss 13 house a wild card entry. Audiences got to know the other side of Bhau and he impressed everyone with his wit and humour. However, after getting nominated with Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli and Shehnaaz Gill, Bhau had to exit the show as he finished got the least number votes. Hindustani Bhau says that he enjoyed his stay in the house and he had never imagined he could give coemption to such celebrities

In an interview with Indian Express post his eviction, Hindustani Bhau said, “They are all actors and so have a facade in front of them. They were all fake and one couldn’t understand when they were real or when they acted. I come from a humble background and so couldn’t pretend. But I am thankful that because of Bigg Boss, I managed to change my image. Now people have realised that I am a fun-loving person, and am not abusing all the time. And most importantly, I can respect women.”

Bigg Boss and host Salman Khan often slammed Bhau for sleeping during the day which violated the house's rule. " The problem is that we had no clue about the time there. We would have breakfast at 2 pm, lunch by 5-6 pm and then by the time we had dinner, it was almost 2 in the morning. Then we would spend hours talking, and as soon as we slept, the music would blast in the house waking us up. I faced severe lack of sleep and so I tried to catch a nap sometimes,” Bhau said defending his habit of sleeping.

The coming days in Bigg Boss 13 house promise to take us on an entertaining ride. Siddharth Shukla who was admitted to the hospital will be making his entry into the house in today’s episode. The relation between Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan will also take a new turn and nomination for this week will also take place.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News