Emotional twist: Family members to join Bigg Boss 15 contestants in the house?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BB15LIVEFEED1 Bigg Boss 15:Contestants' family members being brought

'Bigg Boss 15' is all set to witness an emotional twist as the makers are planning to bring the contestants' family members inside the house. Nothing has been confirmed officially but as the show is reaching towards the Ticket To Finale and the task has already started, there seems the possibility of family members being called to make the show more interesting and add an emotional touch also.

Already social media is buzzing with the decision to extend the show till February 2022. The makers are keeping an eye on the new Covid variant and how the situation takes shape in the coming days. They are also reviewing the show ratings and very soon will reach a conclusion.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the family members also visit the house or if it is just a buzz.

On the other hand, the promo of the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' shows how the 'Ticket To Finale' task has created a rift between the VIP contestants. It shows non-VIP members performing the task in which Karan Kundrra tells everyone to play for themselves and Pratik also suggests the one who will reach the finale will get the trophy.

Meanwhile, Devoleena announces that no one is the winner in the task. 'Bigg Boss' also agrees but he is going to take a shocking decision.

And this decision by 'Bigg Boss' results in an argument between the VIPs. Devoleena after being targeted for being partial, gets angry and says: "Rashami, I'm losing it."

In fact she in turn targets Abhijit Bichukale that he was the one who was doing back-stabbing against others. Rashami and Rakhi also blame him and this creates a fight between them. What happens next is to be seen.