Dance Deewane 3 judge Dharmesh Yelande tests COVID19 positive; Mukti Mohan, Punit J Pathak to replace him

After several crew members of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane were tested positive for COVID-19, the show's celebrity judge Dharmesh Yelande has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to ETimes, Dharmesh has currently quarantined himself at his home in Goa. The upcoming episodes of Dance Dewane will witness ace choreographers Punit J Pathak and Shakti Mohan take over Dharmesh Yelande's role in the show. They will accompany Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia.

Show's Producer Arvind Rao who is currently recovering from COVID-19 confirmed the news to ETimes. He said, "Dharmesh tested negative last week when he went to Goa to renovate his home. He was supposed to join us for the shoot on April 5. But, before we start shooting, everyone has to undergo a COVID-19 test. Dharmesh underwent another test in Goa and he had developed symptoms, too. He tested positive, so we decided to bring in Shakti Mohan and Punit J Pathak for the upcoming episodes. They shot the show with Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia."

Madhuri Dixit recently returned from the Maldives after spending quality time with her family. She resumed shooting from April 5 after being tested negative for the COVID-19.

Dance Deewane has witnessed a lot of celebrity guests gracing the show. Veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh were seen in the weekend episodes of the show. They performed with Madhuri Dixit on their iconic songs. Madhuri took to her Instagram and shared the videos with the legendry stars.

Meanwhile, many celebraties including Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt have been tested positive for the COVID-19. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and shared the news with her fans and followers. The actress wrote that she has immediately isolated herself and is home quarantined. She also asked everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

The post read: "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Last month, superstar Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and singer Aditya Narayan among others tested positive for the virus.