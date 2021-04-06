Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit recreates iconic Ek do teen song with Shakti Mohan on Dance Deewane 3; WATCH

Bollywood's diva Madhuri Dixit is currently gracing the television dance reality show Dance Dewwane 3 as the judge surprised her fans with an adorable video on her social media. In the video, Madhuri can be seen grooving to her iconic dance number Ek Do Teen. She is also joined in by guests Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and fellow judge Tushar Kalia.

Madhuri shared the video and noted down the lyrics of the popular song from the 1988 film Tezaab as a caption. She wrote, "Ek do teen" with a dancing emoji.

Shakti Mohan also shared the same video on her social media handle and penned a hertfelt note, "Queeeeeeeeeen of Bollywood @madhuridixitnene ma’am. ahhhhhh how much I love herrrr.... Absolutely unreal to be sitting next to her. I kept fangirling all day. I was definitely creepy. but can’t help it. She is sooo AWESOME. The best everrrrrr. Had a blast with you guys."

In the video, Madhuri is seen dressed in a yellow designer suit and donning a white dupatta and matching jewelry. She looks drop-dead gorgeous as she gracefully performs the dancing steps, and the fellow judges on the show couldn't stop themselves from joining in.

The video is being loved by her fans, followers and friends. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder and more than one lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Scores of fans dropped in heart eyes emoticons as they adored the video.

Earlier, Madhuri had shared videos with veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen as she danced on their iconic songs. Madhuri danced with Waheeda Rehman on her popular song from Teesri Kasam Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamarao. With Helen, she danced on Mungda song from Inkaar film. Whereas with Asha Parekh, Madhuri grooved on the song Achha To Hum Chalte Hain.

The song 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri's starrer 'Tezaab' is a much-loved song from the film. Crooned by Alka Yagnik, the song was choreographed by late choreographer Saroj Khan. The song was later remade for 'Baaghi 2', with Jacqueline Fernandez.

-with ANI inputs