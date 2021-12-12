Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan blasts Karan Kundrra, says he will make Tejasswi Prakash's life 'miserable'

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan says Karan Kundrra will make Tejasswi Prakash's life 'miserable'

Television's reality show Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been grabbing eyeballs because of their close bond but all is well between the two anymore. In an upcoming episode, host Salman Khan will be seen taking a class of all the contestants inside the house as they are seen breaking mutual trusts in relationships and keeping their close bonds aside. In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen fighting with each other while discussing the former contestant Vishal Kotian. Tejasswi was blamed by Rajiv and Karan that if she was aware of Vishal's planning in the game, why did she never open up about it.

But Tejasswi took her stand and tried to make Karan understand her point. Karan loses his calm and shouts at her. Tejasswi was broken and she jumped into the pool. She was seen swimming the entire night due to her pain and restlessness of mind.

After this incident, Salman asks Karan, "Why so much insecurity? Agar aapka abhi ye haal hai aisa, to jab aap log bahar niklenge, you will make her life miserable. He added, "I will give it to you in writing, I am telling you – if this is the way of going, this is not going to last even one month after you come out of the house."

Salman Khan is also seen questioning Karan Kundrra about his behaviour along with Rajiv and Umar who was also asked about the way they deal with relationships.

