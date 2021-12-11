Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan slams contestants for their way of dealing with relationships

Tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Salman Khan taking a class of all the contestants inside the house as they are seen breaking mutual trusts in relationships and keeping their close bonds aside. In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen fighting with each other while discussing Vishal. Tejasswi was blamed by Rajiv and Karan that if she was aware of Vishal's planning in the game, why did she never open up about it. Salman is seen questioning Karan about his behaviour along with Rajiv and Umar who were also asked about the way they deal with relationships. Apart from Salman, Farah Khan will be seen making way into the show this time along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor who will promote their film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.'

