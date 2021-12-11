Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan slams contestants for their way of dealing with relationships

Saturday, December 11, 2021
     
In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen fighting with each other while discussing Vishal. Tejasswi was blamed by Rajiv and Karan that if she was aware of Vishal's planning in the game, why did she never open up about it. Salman is seen questioning Karan about his behaviour along with Rajiv and Umar who were also asked about the way they deal with relationships.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 11, 2021 22:04 IST
Tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Salman Khan taking a class of all the contestants inside the house as they are seen breaking mutual trusts in relationships and keeping their close bonds aside. In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen fighting with each other while discussing Vishal. Tejasswi was blamed by Rajiv and Karan that if she was aware of Vishal's planning in the game, why did she never open up about it. Salman is seen questioning Karan about his behaviour along with Rajiv and Umar who were also asked about the way they deal with relationships. Apart from Salman, Farah Khan will be seen making way into the show this time along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor who will promote their film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.'

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES:

  • Dec 11, 2021 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Is Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash's relationship toxic? asks the caller this week.

  • Dec 11, 2021 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Contestants vote to send Rashami into the jail

    The equation between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems to be changing, all thanks to Farah's task of naming one person responsible for degrading the environment. According to the votes, it is Rashami who will be going to the jail.

  • Dec 11, 2021 9:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Will Karan's behaviour towards Tejasswi backfire him?

  • Dec 11, 2021 9:36 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Dec 11, 2021 9:27 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Farah leaves the stage with an exciting task for the contestants. Will they be able to decide who's the one who has spoilt the environment of the house?

  • Dec 11, 2021 9:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Who will get punishment in 'Farah ki jail?'

    Farah shows light to the contestants of the house and guides them. While some were praised for their performance, there were others who were bashed for their behaviour.

