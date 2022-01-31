Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra shares cryptic tweet after losing to Tejasswi, says 'might take time to recover'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KKUNDRRA Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra shares cryptic note after losing to Tejasswi Prakash

TV star Tejasswi Prakash beat actor-model Pratik Sehajpal to emerge as the winner of reality show Bigg Boss season 15. Known for starring on Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Tejasswi took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with Rs 40 Lakh cash prize. The winner was announced by the show's host, superstar Salman Khan. Pratik was the first runner up, while Tejasswi's actor-boyfriend Karan Kundra finished third. Actor Shamita Shetty finished fourth while choreographer Nishant Bhat opted out of the finale race and took home Rs 10 Lakh, finishing on the fifth spot. Tejasswi entered the show as a title favourite, courtesy her popularity as a TV star.

Apart from Tejasswi, Karan was also a hot favourite in the title race. He is a famous TV personality and was pegged as an equally strong contender going into the finale after spending close to four months inside the Bigg Boss house. After the show finale wrapped up, Karan took to social media to share a post thanking his fans and followers. He also mentioned that he "will take some time to recover from what had happened." His cryptic post after losing to Tejasswi elicited worrying responses from the fans.

"A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock (sic),” Karan wrote.

His another tweet read, “I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family (sic).”

During the course of the show, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi fell in love with Karan and the couple became a fan favourite. #TejRan also started trending on Twitter as fans rooted for them. After the show ended, Tejasswi's parents hosted a private celebration party for her and it was attended by Karan.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 saw Bollywood star Deepika Padukone promote her upcoming film Gehraiyaan along with co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The finale was also attended by former Bigg Boss winners including Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari.

Among the highlights of the finale was Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill paying a tribute to her late partner Sidharth Shukla, who was the winner of the said season. Sidharth passed away last year.

