  Bigg Boss 14 Nov 5 Live Updates: Jasmin gets upset with Aly, Rubina and Abhinav celebrate Karwa Chauth
Bigg Boss 14 Nov 5 Live Updates: Jasmin gets upset with Aly, Rubina and Abhinav celebrate Karwa Chauth

While yesterday Jasmin and Pavitra were having heart-to-heart conversations with Aly about the game, today, the two actresses will get into a spat.

India TV Entertainment Desk
November 05, 2020
Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV

The captaincy task is going to create some trouble between Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia in tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode. While yesterday Jasmin and Pavitra were having heart-to-heart conversations with Aly about the game, today, the two actresses will get into a spat. Jasmin will have a 'problem' with Pavitra speaking to Aly, and express her disappointment openly. It will so happen Pavitra will have a conversation with Aly via the intercom. Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrated Karwa Chauth inside the house. In a new promo, she is seen telling her husband that she is keeping a fast for him and will eat only after seeing the moon. As he expresses surprise that she is staying hungry for him all day, she tells him, “Anything for you, my love.”

Here are the LIVE UPDATES for Bigg Boss 14 November 5 episode:

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 November 5 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Nov 05, 2020 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Aly tells Jaan that his personality is not being seen in the show. Jasmin agrees and says that she has always being tell him the same.

  • Nov 05, 2020 10:29 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Abhinav is seen interacting with captain Jasmin reminding her of her new duties. 

  • Nov 05, 2020 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jasmin tells Rubina that if there's a swap task then she shouldn't take Pavitra's name as they have mutually decided not to put anyone in the red zone.

  • Nov 05, 2020 10:23 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jasmin Bhasin in the new captain

    Jasmin wins against Pavitra and becomes the new captain of the house. 

  • Nov 05, 2020 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Pavitra and Jasmin battle it for captaincy

    Pavitra and Jasmin are seen talking to each other as to why they deserve and want to become the next captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house. After much discussion, they come to the conclusion that may the best person win. 

  • Nov 05, 2020 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 14 is here

    The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Aly Goni advising Jasmin on how to go about the captaincy task against Pavitra Punia.

