Bigg Boss 14 Jan 23 LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik face the heat in press-con; Kamya Panjabi enters

In today's Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar we will see the audience and journalist grilling contestants on their behaviour and existence in the house.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2021 23:13 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 23 LIVE UPDATES

In today's Bigg Boss 14's  Weekend Ka Vaar we will see the audience and journalist grilling contestants on their behaviour and existence in the house. It is going to be a action-packed WKV of BB14. Housemates including Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, and Rubina Dilaik will be asked some tough questions. Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be at loggerheads today. On the other hand, former contestants and celebs like Kamya Panjabi, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will grace the show.

  Jan 23, 2021 11:13 PM (IST)

    Vikas and Arshi indulge in a war of words. 

  Jan 23, 2021 10:57 PM (IST)

    Aly is blamed for speaking against Rubina Dilaik. 

  Jan 23, 2021 10:48 PM (IST)

    Aly is blamed for not taking Rubina's stand. 

  Jan 23, 2021 10:47 PM (IST)

    Rubina and Abhinav Shukla are being questioned about their much talked 'separation'.

  Jan 23, 2021 10:43 PM (IST)

    Journalist slams Sonali Phogat for throwing food in the dustbin

  Jan 23, 2021 10:40 PM (IST)

    Journalists ask Vikas, Why he discloses the outside talks in BB House. 

  Jan 23, 2021 10:39 PM (IST)

  Jan 23, 2021 10:36 PM (IST)

    Arshi says Rakhi is 'Batameez'

  Jan 23, 2021 10:15 PM (IST)

  Jan 23, 2021 10:10 PM (IST)

    Eijaz Khan joins the fellow contestants and journalists through Video call. 

  Jan 23, 2021 10:06 PM (IST)

  Jan 23, 2021 10:05 PM (IST)

    Rakhi says she married Riteish in 'JALDI-JALDI'

  Jan 23, 2021 10:05 PM (IST)

  Jan 23, 2021 9:59 PM (IST)

    A furious Devoleena continues to say, “First thing, I don’t know who Nikita Tamboli is. Unka aukaad.. wo aise kathputli hain.” Nikki responds to this by calling Devoleena, a “loser”.

     

  Jan 23, 2021 9:58 PM (IST)

    Nikki and Devoleena indulge in an ugly spat. Talks about each other's' Aukaat' and behaviour. 

  Jan 23, 2021 9:57 PM (IST)

    Journalist asks Nikki, that she was seen mimicking Devoleena. To this Nikki replied that there is nothing wrong in mimicking anyone and the journalist goes onto say that she doesn’t know her well to mimic her. Nikki blatantly says she doesn’t like her (Devoleena). They also questioned Nikki on her batameezi behaviour towards fellow contestants. 

  Jan 23, 2021 9:52 PM (IST)

    Rubina said that she will protect Nikki as her vibes are nice and she is a nice person. 
     

  Jan 23, 2021 9:51 PM (IST)

    Rubina ko lagta hai ki Aly Goni se hi hai Rahul ka astitva. 

     

  Jan 23, 2021 9:50 PM (IST)

    Rubina said ‘Men cannot take powerful women’! 

  Jan 23, 2021 9:50 PM (IST)

  Jan 23, 2021 9:50 PM (IST)

    Rubina said Rahul plays with Aly. 

  Jan 23, 2021 9:49 PM (IST)

  Jan 23, 2021 9:48 PM (IST)

  Jan 23, 2021 9:47 PM (IST)

  Jan 23, 2021 9:09 PM (IST)

    Rakhi and Rubina dances on 'Dola re Dola' song from film Devdas

  Jan 23, 2021 9:07 PM (IST)

    Beautiful Kamya Punjabi is here.  

  Jan 23, 2021 9:03 PM (IST)

