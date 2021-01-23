Bigg Boss 14 Jan 23 LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik face the heat in press-con; Kamya Panjabi enters

-
Jan 23, 2021
11:13 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 23, 2021
11:13 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Vikas and Arshi indulge in a war of words.
Jan 23, 2021
10:57 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 23, 2021
10:56 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Aly is blamed for speaking against Rubina Dilaik.
Jan 23, 2021
10:48 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 23, 2021
10:48 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Aly is blamed for not taking Rubina's stand.
Jan 23, 2021
10:47 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rubina and Abhinav Shukla are being questioned about their much talked 'separation'.
Jan 23, 2021
10:43 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Journalist slams Sonali Phogat for throwing food in the dustbin
Jan 23, 2021
10:40 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Journalists ask Vikas, Why he discloses the outside talks in BB House.
Jan 23, 2021
10:39 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 23, 2021
10:36 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Arshi says Rakhi is 'Batameez'
Jan 23, 2021
10:15 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 23, 2021
10:10 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Eijaz Khan joins the fellow contestants and journalists through Video call.
Jan 23, 2021
10:06 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 23, 2021
10:05 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rakhi says she married Riteish in 'JALDI-JALDI'
Jan 23, 2021
10:05 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 23, 2021
9:59 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
A furious Devoleena continues to say, “First thing, I don’t know who Nikita Tamboli is. Unka aukaad.. wo aise kathputli hain.” Nikki responds to this by calling Devoleena, a “loser”.
Jan 23, 2021
9:59 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 23, 2021
9:58 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Nikki and Devoleena indulge in an ugly spat. Talks about each other's' Aukaat' and behaviour.
Jan 23, 2021
9:57 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Journalist asks Nikki, that she was seen mimicking Devoleena. To this Nikki replied that there is nothing wrong in mimicking anyone and the journalist goes onto say that she doesn’t know her well to mimic her. Nikki blatantly says she doesn’t like her (Devoleena). They also questioned Nikki on her batameezi behaviour towards fellow contestants.
Jan 23, 2021
9:52 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rubina said that she will protect Nikki as her vibes are nice and she is a nice person.
Jan 23, 2021
9:51 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rubina ko lagta hai ki Aly Goni se hi hai Rahul ka astitva.
Jan 23, 2021
9:50 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rubina said ‘Men cannot take powerful women’!
Jan 23, 2021
9:50 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 23, 2021
9:50 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rubina said Rahul plays with Aly.
Jan 23, 2021
9:49 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 23, 2021
9:48 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 23, 2021
9:47 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Jan 23, 2021
9:09 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Rakhi and Rubina dances on 'Dola re Dola' song from film Devdas
Jan 23, 2021
9:07 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri
Beautiful Kamya Punjabi is here.
Jan 23, 2021
9:03 PM (IST)
Posted by Ridhi Suri