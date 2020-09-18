Bigg Boss 14: Inside pictures of the house LEAKED. Seen yet?

Image Source : FILE IMAGE/YOUTUBE/DAILYTRENDINGNEWS Bigg Boss 14: Inside pictures of the house gets LEAKED. Seen yet?

Bigg Boss 14 is almost here and we can't keep calm! The reality show which is known for its spiced up and dramatic contestants will premiere on October 3. Just like every other season, this one too has gone through a lot of changes including the COVID-19 safety measures. It's that time of the year when everyone is talking about the celebrities who will be seen locked inside Salman Khan's house as contestants. Not only this, but there is also buzz around how the Bigg Boss house will look like this year. Known for its beautiful and never-seen-before interiors, fans are looking out for various social media pages for just a glimpse. If you are one amongst those, you need not worry because here we bring to you the LEAKED Bigg Boss house pictures for you straight from Mumbai's Film city where the set has been created.

The architecture of the house is planned by architect Omung Kumar and his wife who work hard a lot just too woo the audience with the beauty of the house. The leaked photos have been shared by an Instagram handle named Mr Khabri_official and a Youtube channel called Daily trending news. The makers have still not revealed any information about the show yet. The still shared gives you a sneak peek of the bedroom, washroom, captain room, and a silver-colored sofa placed in the living room.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Contestants: Karan Patel, Sneha Ullal to Jasmin, celebs to be locked inside Salman Khan's house

Why wait anymore? Check out the pictures of Bigg Boss 14 house here:

Disclaimer: The images mentioned in the article are media-report based. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the photos or videos.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: YouTuber CarryMinati to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show? Here's what he said

There are a few more photos that give an insight into the house. It shows that the house has been divided into three zones Red, Orange and Green. Green symbolizes the safest zone while the Red is the danger zone. There also happens to be a gallery section and a beautiful pool area. Have a look at them here:

Image Source : YOUTUBE/DAILYTRENDINGNEWS Bigg Boss 14 house LEAKED pictures

Image Source : YOUTUBE/DAILYTRENDINGNEWS Bigg Boss 14 house LEAKED pictures

Image Source : YOUTUBE/DAILYTRENDINGNEWS Bigg Boss 14 house LEAKED pictures

Image Source : YOUTUBE/DAILYTRENDINGNEWS Bigg Boss 14 house LEAKED pictures

Image Source : YOUTUBE/DAILYTRENDINGNEWS Bigg Boss 14 house LEAKED pictures

Image Source : YOUTUBE/DAILYTRENDINGNEWS Bigg Boss 14 house LEAKED pictures

The makers have shared a couple of promos of the show which features the host Salman Khan all excited for the season. Check them out:

Talking about the contestants, names of a lot of contestants have been doing rounds on the internet including those of-- Naina Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Patel, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Shagun Pandey, Pavitra Punia, Pratik Sehajpal and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

ALSO READ: Swagat Nai Karoge: Fans react after Bigg Boss 14 makers announce premiere of Salman Khan's show on October 3

Are you excited? So are we! Keep watching this page for more updates.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Related Video