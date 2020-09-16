Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN/SNEHA/JASMIN Bigg Boss 14 Contestants: Karan Patel, Sneha Ullal to Jasmin, celebs to be locked inside Salman Khan's house

Bigg Boss season is finally here and soon after the makers shared the premiere date of Bigg Boss 14 on October 3, a lot of people started guessing the names of celebrities who would get locked inside this time. After the grand premiere, the first episode of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan will take place on October 4. The makers of the show are going through the final work and meanwhile, the names of a lot of celebrities have popped up. The show will take place keeping all the COVID-19 rules and regulations in mind and which is why the contestants will be quarantined days before the shooting. As the days are nearing, our excitement level is increasing and just like us many of you might be excited to know the contestant list of Bigg Boss 14.

Here's the tentative list of participants including celebrities from various backgrounds who will be seen on the show in 2020.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: YouTuber CarryMinati to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show? Here's what he said

Disclaimer: The names mentioned in the article are media-report based. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the reports.

1. Jasmin Bhasin

One of the chirpiest actress Jasmin has worked in a couple of projects like Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Sidharth Shukla, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Naagin has always maintained an image that she is not fit for the show. However, it seems that she is ready to challenge herself this year by stepping inside Bigg Boss house

2. Eijaz Khan

TV and film actor Eijaz is a popular face of the industry who has been in light not just for his work but also for his personal life which involves an ugly breakup with actress Anita Hassanandani. It all happened when she came to know that he was cheating on her. Eijaz also revealed his life's deepest secrets during a chat show with Rajeev Khandelwal and now it will be exciting to know what he has to say now.

3. Naina Singh

Naina, who happens to be the winner of Splitsvilla turned into an actress when she was chosen for Ekta Kapoor's long running show KumKum Bhagya. Well, her quitting hints that she will be seen inside the BB house this year.

4. Nishant Singh Malkani

Nishan Singh Malkani recently bid goodbye to his show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega and reports claim that is all set to be seen in the reality show.

5. Karan Patel

Karan is one of the most popular faces of the small screen and is currently playing Rishab Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He was approached by the makers last year as well along with a hefty amount but disagreed. Well now that his current show is going off-air, maybe Karan decided to reconsider the option. We are hopeful that he will not regret it!

6. Aly Goni

Lucky Aly! If he enters the show, he will already have a bunch of friends to hang around including Karan Patel(who he has previously worked with)and Jasmin Bhasin(with whom he is in a relationship, well as per rumours.)

7. Pavitra Punia

Pavitra's entry will definitely catch the attention as she has been in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra however the two had an ugly breakup. She began her career through Splitsvilla and went on to become part of shows like Yeh Hain Mohabbatien, Naagin 3, BaalVeer, and Kavach.

8. Rahul Vaidya

Rahul was one such Indian Idol contestant who managed to reach the finals and has even given his voice to various Hindi songs. However, one thing that remained away from him was fame which he might achieve through the reality show if he enters!

9. Jaan Kumar Sanu

The makers try to bring onboard people from different backgrounds and this year too they were keen on bringing Aditya Narayan to the show. He declined the offer which went directly to popular music composer-singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.

10. Sneha Ullal

Remember the 'Lucky' girl who looked exactly like Aishwarya Rai and featured opposite Salman Khan? She has been away from the limelight for quite several years and now will finally be seen on the show this season.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage