Bigg Boss 14: YouTuber CarryMinati to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show? Here's what he said

Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to premiere on October 3, 2020. But before that speculations about the contestant list are all around the web. Names of a lot of celebrities have been doing rounds and now it seems another one has been added to the list. The name is that of popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar known for his YT channel CarryMinati who rose to fame during the whole 'YouTube vs TikTok' controversy that took place a few months back. Looking at his popularity, it seems that the makers have got the best contestant for this season who would definitely help in raking up the TRPs. But is his entry confirmed or is it just a rumour? Find out!

The latest report in India Today stated that not just the 21-year-old Faridabad based YouTube content creator but three more YouTubers will be joining him in the house. Not only this, but it was also said that he is under quarantine right now, and will join the reality show after 14 days. This comes as a part of the show's policies this year due to COVID-19 under which the celebrities entering the house will have to take medical tests and will be quarantined before the shoot.

For the unversed, the shooting of the grand premiere episode will take place on October 1 with Salman Khan at Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai. To spice it all up, the makers have even introduced a new section in which the popular jodi of season 13 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill will be seen grilling the contestants and checking their abilities to survive in the house.

Coming back to CarryMinati, who is known for his comedic skits and reactions to trending topics on social media, it has still not been confirmed from the makers' end if he surely is a part of the game. Meanwhile, the Twitter account, The Real Khabri tweeted that Ajey Nagar is not a part of the reality show and is at his residence at Faridabad. The handle wrote, "Its Confirmed! #CarryMinati is at his home in Faridabad and not quarantined at any Hotel. He is Not Going inside #BIGGBOSS14 House."

Its Confirmed! #CarryMinati is at his home in Faridabad and not quarantined at any Hotel. He is Not Going inside #BIGGBOSS14 House — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 15, 2020

Not only this, but CarryMinati also confirmed during his live stream videos that reports of him being part of BB 14 are not true.

Many believed it to be true considering the handle's popularity while others believed that since the contestants are asked not to reveal anything before the show begins, it might just be a tactic.

Well, the reality will come out only when the show begins but meanwhile have a look at how Twitterati reacted when they found out about the whole news:

Talking about the tentative list, the names include Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Naina Singh, Nishant Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli.

