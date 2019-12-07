Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update: Sid, Shehnaaz, Arhaan face wrath of Salman Khan

In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar Saturday episode, Salman Khan lashes out at all the contestants for indulging in physical fights during the tasks. He scolds them for being aggressive during a simple task. Soon, he asks Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Bhau to pack their bags and leave the house. He also asks Bigg Boss to open the door. There is also big shocking news for Rashami Desai as Salman Khan reveals that Arhaan has a child. After a week of all the tasks being canceled amid ugly fights and accusations, Salman Khan takes everyone's class in Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Catch all the live updates here: