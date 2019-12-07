Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
  Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update: Sid, Shehnaaz, Arhaan face wrath of Salman Khan
After a week of all the tasks being canceled amid ugly fights and accusations, Salman Khan takes everyone's class in Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2019 21:19 IST
In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar Saturday episode, Salman Khan lashes out at all the contestants for indulging in physical fights during the tasks. He scolds them for being aggressive during a simple task. Soon, he asks Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Bhau to pack their bags and leave the house. He also asks Bigg Boss to open the door. There is also big shocking news for Rashami Desai as Salman Khan reveals that Arhaan has a child. After a week of all the tasks being canceled amid ugly fights and accusations, Salman Khan takes everyone's class in Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Catch all the live updates here:

  • Dec 07, 2019 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Mahira tells her side of the story

    Replying to Rashami Desai's accusations, Mahira Sharma tells Salman Khan that Rashami has been targetting her over the past few days and has hurled abusive languages against her.

  • Dec 07, 2019 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salman Khan asks Rashami Desai to speak out

    Rashami tells Salman Khan that she doesn't like the aggression in the house. To which, Salman Khan obliges and says that there are several other matters as well. Rashami complains that Mahira and Shehnaaz are creating a nuisance inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. 

  • Dec 07, 2019 9:04 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salman Khan tells the contestants that he is in a very bad mood today and its all because of them.

  • Dec 07, 2019 9:03 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    The week went by has been full of drama, fights, aggression and some serious damage done to their health and that has left Salman very upset at all the housemates.

  • Dec 07, 2019 9:01 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan begins

    Host and superstar Salman Khan enters Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar stage on Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor song.

