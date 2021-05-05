Arshi Khan tests negative for COVID 19, says 'It was a self-pampering time for me'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSHI KHAN Arshi Khan tests negative for COVID 19

Bigg Boss 14 fame and actress Arshi Khan has tested negative for Covid-19. The actress took to her Instagram stories to inform her fans about the same and asked them not to get much scared. Arshi said she will wait for a while before getting back to work. The BB contestant tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 21. Sharing her health update then, actress revealed that she got her test done at the Mumbai airport on April 19 and got the reports 2 days later.

Sharing that she has defeated the virus, Arshi said "Congratulation Arsho for negative report Allah Shuqr." In another post, she added, "Ghar par rehkar ilaaj karo sab thik ho jayega and darna nahi bilkul bhi."

Talking about her health update, Arshi said "Thank god, I'm negative now. It was a self-pampering time for me. I ate well and took proper care. I made sure to have lots of fruits, juices and medicines. Also, I did yoga and took it easy."

She added "When you are positive for Covid, you must stay positive in your mind and heart too. I would advise everyone who is infected to not panic and consult a good doctor. You will recover with time."

Arshi says that she is going to wait for a while before getting back to work.

"I have recovered, but I'm waiting for some time to overcome the weakness caused by this virus, before going back to work. This is the time when everyone should keep their health as a priority and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Also, please don't hesitate to get tested if you have symptoms," she says.

