Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA HEGDE Pooja Hegde tests negative for Covid-19, says 'forever grateful'

Actress Pooja Hegde has tested negative for Covid-19 after battling the virus over the past days. The actress updated about her health along with an Instagram selfie on Wednesday. On April 26, Pooja shared that she had contracted the deadly virus. She took to Instagram stories to thank her fans and shared an update on her health. She also thanked her followers for sending her healing wishes. Now, in the recent update, Pooja said she has recovered well and 'kicked stupid corona's butt'.

"Thank you for all the love y'all have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona's butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it's magic. Forever grateful... Stay safe out there," she wrote as caption with a smiling photo.

The actress had announced testing positive for coronavirus on her social media. "Hello everyone, this is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I'm currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," Pooja tweeted.

On the professional front, Pooja awaits the release of her upcoming film "Radhe Shyam" starring Prabhas. The multilingual film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. IT is scheduled to hit screens on July 30 this year. Radha Krishna Kumar has written and directed the period romantic drama.

Apart from this, Pooja will also feature alongside Tamil superstar Vijay in his upcoming film, tentatively titled "Thalapathy 65".