 Arjun Bijlani drops a HINT on ‘Roohaniyat’ Season 3, says ‘I think audiences are in..’

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular faces in the telly town. Over the years, the actor has carved his place in the television industry. Arjun is known for his appearances in the serials such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan and others. The actor is currently doing the rounds on the internet relating to his latest show, Roohaniyat. Arjun is chuffed with the positive response to the season's finale of his web series Roohaniyat 2. Recently, during an interview, Arjun Bijlani spoke about the show and also talked about if there would ever be a season 3 of the show.

The Naagin actor was asked how he felt about the praise that Roohaniyat was receiving, to which he replied, "The show has been very special to me from the start. The two extreme ends of ideologies coming together with the force of love is something very riveting in itself. It is fulfilling to see such warm reactions coming from the audience."



The popularity of his show has led to heightened curiosity of viewers with regard to the third season.

The actor was further asked if there would be a season 3 of the show, to which he respond saying "I'm constantly getting questions about chapter 3. Seeing how everyone around is highly invested in Saveer and Prisha's journey. I, for one, cannot wait for them to see the finale episodes. As for chapter 3, I think audiences are in for a big surprise."

Actress Kanika Mann, who is currently starring in the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, also spoke about Roohaniyat and said that she feels that the show followed the right strategy to fuel the audience's curiosity. "I think releasing three episodes every Friday fuelled so much curiosity and had the audience wanting more. This makes the finale episodes all the more unmissable'', Kanika stated.

The actress further went on to say, ‘’It is overwhelming to see so many people care about where Prisha and Saveer's story is going and how they find their way to each other and thoroughly root for them. I can only say that the finale will not disappoint them.'''Roohaniyat' Chapter 2 is now available to stream on MX Player.

