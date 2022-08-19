Salman Khan flaunts long hair as he starts shooting in Ladakh, his new look impresses fans | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the sought-after actors in Bollywood. He leaves no stone unturned to do justice to his role. From going through tough training sessions for those perfect six-pack abs to changing his looks, the actor does what his films demand. On Friday, Salman shared a picture on his social media in which he was seen flaunting his long hair as shoots for his upcoming project in Leh Ladakh. Salman simply captioned the picture, "Leh.. Ladakh ..." In the picture, Salman could be seen posing his back to the camera lens with long hair, with a black motorcycle standing behind him.

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Salman's post was bombarded with sweet comments from his fans who seemed to be impressed with Salman's new look. A user wrote, "Amazing look bhai jaan! Salman Bhai in Leh Ladakh." Another said, "Thanks a million for posting your own picture! I love you." A user also said, "Bhaijaaan new look Superb."

Recently Salman along with actress Pooja Hegde headed to Ladakh, to shoot the next schedule of their upcoming family entertainer film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, now titled Bhaijaan.

Earlier Salman Khan had shared his long-haired look from the film when he started shooting for the big budgeted project. The picture showed him holding a steel rod that hides his face. Holding the rod with his turquoise bracelet-clad hand, Salman looked seeped in his action spirit as he sported long hair and a pair of black sunglasses.

About the film

Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film's title was initially announced by Salman back in 2022. The movie will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman's brothers. The film will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. It is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

Apart from Bhaijaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in Yash Raj Film's upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. Reportedly, Salman will be having a special guest appearance role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming thriller film Pathaan. He will be also seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming film 'Kick 2' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

