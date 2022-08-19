Are BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor uniting for a Bollywood film? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Is Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor uniting for a film?

BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are popular for their adorable bond. The besties recently appeared on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, and made several revelations regarding their bond and personal lives. Sara and Janhvi frequently embark on various trips together and share pictures on social media. Recently, Sara Ali Khan dropped the first look of her collaboration with her bestie, Janhvi Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sara Ali Khan dropped a picture with Janhvi Kapoor, making an announcement about their upcoming Bollywood film together. The first look shows the BFFs in a startled state with their mouths open. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, ‘’From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot. Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought ‘’. Soon after Sara made the announcement, fans were overjoyed as they rushed to the comments section to express their excitement about the movie.

The recently announced yet-to-be-titled film will feature Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor onscreen together for the very first time. While the two actresses have stirred the internet with the announcement, they have kept the details under wraps.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actress has wrapped shooting for the film and it will mark her first collaboration with the Masaan actor, Vicky Kaushal. The actress will also be seen in Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her latest release, GoodLuck Jerry. The actress will be next seen in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. For the very first time, Janhvi will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan. She has finished filming for the film and it is slated for release in April 2023. Janhvi also has Mili in her kitty, which is produced by her dad, Boney Kapoor.

