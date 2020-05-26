Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Archana Puran Singh finally opens up about replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu in The Kapil Sharma Show

The return of comedy king Kapil Sharma on the small screen through his popular 'The Kapil Sharma Show' was a 'dhamakedaar' one. The new season gained a lot of popularity and soared high on the TRP charts week after week. The concept, Kapil's comic timing remained the same but what changed was the judge sitting on the chair. It was actress Archana Puran Singh who stepped in on the place of Navjot Singh Sidhu who had ever since the beginning of the show entertained many with his uncontrollable laughter and shayaris. There were many who still wanted Sidhu back on the chair and blamed Archana for taking his place. Not only this, the host even jokingly remarked on the same a few times during the course of the show. But what is the reality behind that? Know from the lady herself!

Archana who has been time and again called out for replacing Sidhu on the show recently went live on her Instagram handle (as per reports by TellyChakkar) and said, "I understand that there are lots of Sidhu fans and I don’t have any hassle. It is a job and I have not taken his chair. Another thing I want to add is that Kapil says in the show that ‘Apne Sidhu ki chair le li’ agar Kapil serious hota toh kya mai hasti uske upar, ya woh uske bare mai joke banate. It is funny either it is so true that the audience understands ya woh sach se itna door hota hai ki ridiculous hota hai."

Further she added, "So that is the line that they strike that is close enough to the truth yet not the truth that’s why I can laugh about it. I know Sidhu very well and I have appeared in a show earlier to promote Dolly Ki Doli and I had met Sidhu at the time and we were very cordial. My all respect to Sidhu fans."

Meanwhile, have a look at Kapil's fun banter with Archana:

Currently, Archana Puran Singh is under home quarantine with her family, including husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan at their Madh Island bungalow. She has been actively sharing photos and videos from her beautiful house and garden.

For the unversed, Navjot Singh Sidhu was asked to step down by the makers for his controversial remarks during the Pulwama attack. Currently, the shooting of the show is halted due to the coronavirus lockdown.

