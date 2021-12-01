Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/YOGENSHAH/ANKITAMYINSPIRATION Ankita Lokhande, boyfriend Vicky Jain's pre-wedding celebrations begin. Seen their wedding card yet?

With December comes the shaadi season! While many celebrities have already tied the knot, there are others who are in the line to do the same. One amongst those is Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande who is all set to get married to beau Vicky Jain on December 14 this year. Just a day ago, she was snapped outside renowned producer, Kamal Jain's office in Juhu where she went to distribute her card. And now it seems that her pre-wedding festivities have already started. A number of pictures and videos doing rounds on the internet shows the couple enjoying with some of their close friends. On one hand where Ankita was seen looking beautiful in her gold shimmery lace sari with a floral hairdo, Vicky, on the other was spotted in an elegant bandhgala and trousers.

The videos have been put up on Instgaram by various fan accounts and even Vicky and Ankita's friends. It shows both of them grooving on various Bollywood songs viz Sauda Khara Khara from Good Newwz, Say Na Say Na, Mummy Nu Pasand, Lehenga and others.

also read: Shehnaaz Gill steps out in public months after Sidharth Shukla's demise, pics from orphanage go viral

Have a look at the same her:

Yesterday, the lovebirds were clicked by the paparazzi who left them all blushing with their questions. A photographer referred to the groom-to-be as 'jiju' while another one asked them about their preparations. To this, Ankita said "right," while Vicky quipped, "Sab hone wala hai." Vicky looked dapper in a grey coloured shirt and white denim while Ankita looked radiant in a yellow salwar kameez.

Apart from this, several videos of their wedding card also went viral. See it here:

also read: World AIDS Day: Phir Milenge to Nidaan, 5 Bollywood films that raised awareness

Both Vicky and Ankita have not yet publicy announced their wedding date but reportedly shared the same with The Times Of India. The report stated, "The wedding invite has been shared with their loved ones. The mehendi ceremony will take place on December 12 followed by their engagement in the evening. On December 13, the couple will have a haldi ceremony and in the evening will be sangeet. The wedding will take place the next day in the morning and there will be a reception in the evening."

For those unversed, the couple has been dating each other from the past 3 years. Previously, Ankita was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The two of them played the role of Archana and Manav.

also read: India's Best Dancer: Nora Fatehi's belly dance leaves Terence Lewis jaw-dropped. Fans call him 'madly in love'