Shehnaaz Gill steps out in public months after Sidharth Shukla's demise, pics from orphanage go viral

Shehnaaz Gill was seen stepping out in public months after the demise of her close friend Sidharth Shukla. The actress, who was recently seen in Punjabi film Honsla Rakh was seen visiting an orphanage. Pictures and videos of Shehnaaz from her visit have gone viral on social media. Fans and well-wishers of the actress are sharing them across fan pages lending support and strength to her.

In the viral photos, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a green pullover as she meets and greets kids. Sharing her photo, a fan account captioned the post as, "The best way to be happy is to see others smiles & The best way to cheer yourself is to cheer others up.. QUEEN FOR A REASON keep supporting." While another posted a video of her hugging an old woman and captioned it as, "In amritsar today#shehnaazgill Shehnaaz kaur Gill." Take a look:

A popular face on television, Sidharth died at the age of 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who have never openly spoken about their relationship, were popularly called as "SidNaaz", a term coined by their fans during their stint in the show 'Bigg Boss 13'.

With the untimely demise of TV heartthrob Sidharth Shukla, the spotlight shifted to the heartbroken Shehnaaz Gill, who is rumoured to be the late actor's girlfriend. Pics and videos of the grief-stricken actress from Sidhatrth's funeral broke many hearts online. Shehnaaz's condition after Sidharth's death was commented upon by a number of her industry friends.

At the same time, the media was abuzz with the poignant story that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were planning to tie the knot in December this year. If these reports are to be believed, they were already engaged and had started preparing for their wedding.

According to media reports, SidNaaz had conveyed their decision to ther families and preparations for the wedding had started. The families were in touch with a Mumbai hotel for the three-day wedding festivities. The decision was known only to a few people and it was kept a closely guarded secret.