India's Best Dancer: Nora Fatehi's belly dance leaves Terence Lewis jaw-dropped. Fans call him 'madly in love'

Just like many other reality shows, India's Best Dancer also enjoy a massive fan following. Currently, the second season of the show is being judged by Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora, and Geeta Kapur. However, a new promo shared by the channel shows Nora Fatehi making way as a guest judge. She walks in wearing a beautiful blue co-ord set and shows off her amazing belly-dancing moves on her popular song 'Dilbar.' This leaves not just the audience but also choreographer Terence mesmerized as he is seen sitting with his jaws wide open. Geeta looks at him and asks him to close his mouth as she says, "Arre mooh toh band karo uncle." Not only this but everyone further teases him when he forgets to drop Malaika on the stage.

The hilarious incident in the video also leaves the host Maniesh Paul in splits. Everyone pulls Terence's legs for being star-struck with Nora's presence. The clip was posted by the official Instagram handle of Sony TV with caption reading, "India's Best Dancer S2 | Sat-Sun, 8PM Iss weekend, entertainment aur dance ke saath hi saath hoga dher saara romance jab @terence_here aur @norafatehi karenge share humara stage fir ek baar! Dekhiye iss dynamite duo ko in action on #IndiasBestDancer season 2, this weekend on Sat-Sun, at 8 PM, only on Sony."

Have a look at the same here:

As soon as the same was shared, it caught the attention of the show's followers. People spoke about how they are happy that Nora is finally back on the show. Not only this but many even asked whether Terence is in love with her. A person wrote, "Welcome back nora i love the way terence was opening his mouth while nora is dancing." Another one commented, "Nora ke pyar me pgl hota chora btw love u sir," while a third person quipped, "Terrence love noraa all people seen that..."

Image Source : INSTA Comments on Nora & Terence's chemistry

For those unversed, Nora judged the show in the last season for a bried period when Malaika tested positive for COVID-19. During the same, a video from an episode went viral which took the form of a controversy. In the same, it appeared as if Terence allegedly touched Nora on her bums.

See it here:

On the work front, Nora was recently in the limelight for her latest song 'Kusu Kusu' in the film Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham.

