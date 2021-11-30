Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE 83 Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev wins hearts and the World Cup; watch video

After a long wait, the makers of the much anticipated film 83' have released the trailer of the iconic cricket match of India. The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable, the cricket drama is all set to hit the big screen on 24th December 2021. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, former cricketer's wife. Taking to Instagram and sharing the trailer, Ranveer wrote, "The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable! #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83."

Even Kapil Dev gave a shoutout to the trailer and shared the same on his official Instagram handle. Alongside, he wrote in the caption, "The story of my team. #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now: 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.

#ThisIs83."



The film has an ensemble cast and also features actors-- Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.



As soon as the trailer was released, it impressed a number of fans and celebrities. Twitter got filled with reactions which everyone shared with hashtags #83TrailerOut and #ThisIs83. People praised Ranveer not just for his screen presence, get-up and acting but also for the way he sounded quite similar to Kapil Dev.



Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production, and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.