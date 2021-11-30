Follow us on Image Source : YOGENSHAH/FILEIMAGE Something's brewing! Vicky Kaushal clicked at girlfriend Katrina Kaif's home amid wedding rumours

Are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif really getting married in December? It's a question that has been in our minds from quite some time now. While reports are rife that the two are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan, an official confirmation is still awaited. Amid all the rumours, pictures of the 'Uri' actor at his girlfriend's house circulated on the web on Monday. Vicky who is all busy in wedding shopping and professional commitments was clicked at Katrina's residence by the paps. Dressed in a casual t-shirt, the actor was seated in his car busy on his phone while coming out of her building. Well, this definitely added fuel to the fire and everyone wondered what's up with the soon-to-be bride and groom.

Recently, a report in BollywoodLife stated that the couple will have a court marriage before their grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. It read, "Vicky and Katrina will have a court marriage in Mumbai next week before they head to Jaipur for their royal wedding." Meanwhile, their respective teams are already at the venue for the pre-wedding preparations.

Check out Vicky's pictures here:

Meanwhile, the fort seems to have been fully booked from December 6 to 11, which are apparently the dates for their wedding festivities. Check out the proof here!

A number of facts are being discussed online that include wedding guest list and Katrina's special Sojat Mehendi from Jodhpur's Pali district worth ₹ 50,000 to 1 lakh rupees. Speaking about the guests, the list include names of stars like-- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Shashank Khaitan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and others.

Soon after Diwali, the buzz around their wedding increased after it came to light that the two secretly got rokafied at Kabir Khan's house in their family's presence. However, both of them are yet to publicly announce the good news to the world.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Uddham Singh and has Karan Johar's "Takht", and Aditya Dhar's directorial "The Immortal Ashwatthama" and Govinda Naam Mera in the pipeline.

While for Katrina, she is currently enjoying the massive success of her latest release Sooryavanshi. Apart from this, she has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jee Le Zara starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.