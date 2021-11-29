Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release on THIS date; watch BTS video

The makers of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have finally announced the release date of the film. Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, ace filmmaker Karan Johar shared the good news and informed that the film will release on February 10, 2023 in theatres. Alongside the first BTS video, Johar wrote in the caption, "After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!"

Alia also shared the same and wrote, "Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! See you there to make this kahani complete." While Ranveer posted,"Isse kehte hai full entertainment ka dhamaka! We’re coming to you with love in our hearts blessed with parivaar ke sanskaar. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! #RRKPK."

From the past few days, pictures of the trio shooting in Delhi have been going viral on the internet. A day ago, Ranveer and Alia were spotted at Qutub Minar, where they reportedly filmed a song from the film. Several pictures from the shoot have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the images, Ranveer can be seen wearing a white shirt, while Alia looks gorgeous in a white saree.

Even Karan shared a set of pictures on his Instagram handle featuring the team of the film. He shared a post and anounced that the release date of the film will be out on Monday. Sharing a selfie, Karan wrote, "We announce our release tomorrow !!!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani ! Watch this space so excited ! @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt."

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars-- Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Also, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is working as an assistant director on the film.

A few days ago, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra treated us with a priceless picture of veteran stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi from the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in the capital. In the image, Manish can be seen taking a selfie with the two of them. Shabana Azmi can be seen wearing a blue checked saree while sitting next to Dharmendra who sported a navy blue jacket and a scarf. "Selfie Time With all the favourites today," Manish captioned the post.

For those unversed, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, has been written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy.