Viral video of Tanzanians lip-syncing to Shershaah track 'Raataan Lambiyan,' leaves Kiara Advani impressed

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a video of Tanzanian siblings lip-syncing to the popular romantic number 'Raataan Lambiyan' from the film 'Shershaah', which released in August this year. Kiara re-shared the video on her Instagram, which was posted by Filmfare on Instagram. The original reel is made by a user named Kili Paul, a user based out of Tanzania. The user and his sister are seen lip-syncing the lyrics in the clip, which was captioned: "not done with this sound yet @jubin_nautiyal#kilipaul #sister #family #tanzania #music #india #bollywood."

Kiara while sharing their video on her Instagram story captioned it with a heart. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. It is picturised on Kiara and actor Siddharth Malhotra.

For those unversed, Kili Paul has over 72,000 followers on Instagram. He and his sister enjoy a massive following on Tiktok. Their flawless lip-sync videos have caught the attention of many Indian fans.

Speaking about the film, 'Shershaah' tells the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom in the 1999 Kargil War.

Coming back to Kiara, she will next be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.