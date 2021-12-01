Follow us on Image Source : IMDB/WIKIPEDIA World AIDS Day: Phir Milenge to Nidaan, 5 Bollywood films that raised awareness

Every year on December 1, World Aids Day is celebrated across the world. It generally involves people spreading awareness about AIDS and how exactly it happens. Caused by human immunodeficiency (HIV) virus infection, AIDS has been declared by epidemic years ago and there has been no cure for the same. It is a serious disease in which the ability of humans to fight infections is adversely affected. Only making people aware about its adverse effects is how one can remove its taboo. Amid the same, Bollywood plays a major role in giving out a strong message to the audience about this deadly disease. Over the years, we have witnessed a number of films that have been made on the theme of AIDS. Though many of them created a buzz but were left unnoticed at the box-office.

On World Aids Day, let's have a look at 5 such Bollywood films here:

1. AIDS Jaago (2007)

Directed by acclaimed directors Mira Nair, Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhan Akhtar and Santosh, 'AIDS Jaago' include four short-films-- Migration, Blood Brothers, Positive and Prarambha. It feature Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Sameera Reddy, Raima Sen, Ayesha Takia and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

2. Phir Milenge (2004)

Starring Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Abishekh Bachchan, ‘Phir Milenge' is probably the first movie that comes in our minds which speaks about AIDS. It deals with moral issue that people find difficulty to understand.

3. My Brother…Nikhil (2005)

Directed by Onir, the film stars Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla in lead roles, the film deals with homosexuality and AIDS in Indian cinema history.

4. 68 Pages (2007)

Directed by Sridhar Rangayan, the film showed stories of the members of the marginalised community who are looked down after contracting HIV.

5. Dus Kahaniyaan – Zahir (2007)

An anthology of 10 short films directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film features Dia Mirza and Manoj Bajpayee. Based entirely on the virus, Dus Kahaniyaan, also worked well at the box office.