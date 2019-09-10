TKSS: Kapil Sharma’s response when Sonam K Ahuja compliments him for weight loss is hilarious, WATCH

Sonam Kapoor and actor Dulquer Salmaan are on a promotional spree these days for her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. The actress has adopted some fresh concepts this time for the promotions. She has opted for the red colour which is the lucky one for Zoya this time. Not only this she is even shooting for the vlogs depicting her promotional journey for the film. On the same not she visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show where she had fun with the show’s host and comedian Kapil Sharma.

In the video, Sonam can be seen interacting with Kapil and Archana Puran Singh later which she compliments the comedian for losing weight after which he gets all blushed up and thanks her saying that he is trying his best. Sonam gifted him The Zoya Kawach that had her photo in it to which he said that he used to wear it but now that he is a married man, he has changed the picture but the chain is the same.

The recent vlog has been shared on Sonam’s Instagram handle with a caption that read, “The Zoya Vlogs — Day 8Welcome to another crazy day in the life of #TheZoyaFactor promotions! Today @dqsalmaan and I got to spend time with some of my favourite film journalists like @rajeevmasand @anupama.chopra and @oqspot. After that it was off to film city to shoot with the amazing team from @kapilsharmashow! Thank you for having us @kapilsharma it’s always such a blast!”

Talking about Sonam’s film, it is slated to release on September 20, 2019 and stars Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. Have a look at the trailer of The Zoya Factor here:

