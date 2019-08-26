Image Source : INSTAGRAM Erica Fernandes back with rumoured ex-boyfriend Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi third season?

Erica Fernandes (Sonakshi) rose to fame after starring opposite Shaheer Sheikh(Dev) in a daily soap Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Now-a-days she is much in news for playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Starring opposite Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, there have been rumours around Erica-Parth dating each other. However, the duo has been quiet on this sensitive issue. Recently, news broke out to surprise Erica and Shaheer's fans. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh were much acknowledged as an on-screen couple by their fans. In fact, there were rumours of the relationship between the two.

The current news suggests that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will be marking its third season soon. People really liked the show and it became one of the most loved shows. However, it went off-air soon. On the demands of the fans, Kuch Rang Payaar Ke Aise Bhi returned with its second season and people fell in love with it again. Well, though it is good news for the fans, yet it brings along a bad one too.

Since Erica Fernandes is busy with her daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Shaheer Sheikh is seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the couple has been extremely busy and short of time. Thus, they won't be seen in the third season as the lead actors. Thus, the auditions for the same is going on and there is no confirmed news as to when the show will be on-air.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani poses with team, to enter show soon

Click here to get latest Bollywood News| Lifestyle Updates

Click here to get latest Celebrity News| Celebrity Photos