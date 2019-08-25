Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani poses with team, to enter show soon

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Latest Update: In the upcoming episode of popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans will get to witness a new face i.e, Palak Sidhwani as the new Sonu. After Nidhi Bhanushali's exit from the show, the makers were in a lookout for a new Sonu and, they finally decided on Palak Sidhwani. Now, a new picture of Palak posing with Tapu sena has made it to the internet and, fans can't wait to see the new Sonu on TMKOC soon.

In the picture, new Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani is all smiles for the camera along with her co-stars of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Have a look:

Talking about her entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Palak Sidhawani in an interview to Times of India said, "I am so delighted to be a part of the world’s most loved TV serial. I am thankful to Neela Tele Films, especially Asit sir for believing in me and choosing me for playing the part of Sonu. It is such a great feeling to be a part of a show that I have watched growing up and has made me laugh through the years. To know that I too am going to contribute in making people laugh is just too overwhelming a feeling to put in words. I will do my best to adapt Sonu’s character and gel seamlessly with Tapu Sena along with the rest of Gokuldham Society".

Nidhi Bhanushali replaced Jheel Mehta as Sonu in 2012 on the longest-running sitcom as she wanted to focus on her studies. Nidhi made her TV debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has been associated with it for more than six.

Nidhi Bhanusali

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sonu is Bhide and Madhavi's daughter and a really good friend of Tapu. Now that she is on her way back to Mumbai, she asks her friends Tapu Sena to stop her parents from going to Ratnagiri. She wants to surprise her parents and thus does not want them to go away to Ratnagiri.

