Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik dances with Naira and Vedika during Janmasthami celebration

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik can be seen dancing with both Naira and Vedika during their Janmasthami celebration. It so happens that little munchkin Kairav as cute Kanha demands that Kartik, Naira and Vedika dance together. In order to make him happy, the trio obliges and dance together. In another sequence, we also see Kartik and Naira sharing a romantic moment with one another. However, it is soon revealed that its just a dream sequence. Watch the video below to know more: