Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya takes blessings from Lord Ganesha

Shraddha Arya, who is currently seen in the TV show Kundali Bhagya and reality show Nach Baliye 9, visited her friend Palak’s house to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Every year, the actress’ friend welcome Ganesh to her house and she visits her and take part in the celebrations. Talking about the festival, Shraddha Arya revealed that she loves celebrating these festivals as they also give a chance to catch up with friends and family and make some special memories. Shraddha looked beautiful in her pastel blue saree and made sure that she clicks many pictures before she bounce back to her busy shooting schedule. Check out the video below and have a look at all the fun Shraddha Arya has with her friends at Ganpati darshan.

