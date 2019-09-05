Friday, September 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense News
  5. Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya takes blessings from Lord Ganesha

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya takes blessings from Lord Ganesha

Shraddha Arya, who is currently seen in the TV show Kundali Bhagya and reality show Nach Baliye 9, visited her friend Palak’s house to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2019 23:43 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya takes blessings from Lord Ganesha

Shraddha Arya, who is currently seen in the TV show Kundali Bhagya and reality show Nach Baliye 9, visited her friend Palak’s house to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Every year, the actress’ friend welcome Ganesh to her house and she visits her and take part in the celebrations. Talking about the festival, Shraddha Arya revealed that she loves celebrating these festivals as they also give a chance to catch up with friends and family and make some special memories. Shraddha looked beautiful in her pastel blue saree and made sure that she clicks many pictures before she bounce back to her busy shooting schedule. Check out the video below and have a look at all the fun Shraddha Arya has with her friends at Ganpati darshan.

 

Also read:

Bigg Boss 13: Neha Kakkar’s ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli squashes rumours of participating in Salman Khan’s show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Have you seen Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar’s surprising transformation?

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryThe Family Man Trailer: Manoj Bajpai plays the role of a spy with a common life in his debut web series Next Story  