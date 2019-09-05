Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Have you seen Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar’s surprising transformation?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is counted amongst one of the most watched and popular shows of the small screen. It has been ruling the hearts of audience since the past 11 years and recently surprised the fans with the return of Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani who is Master Bhide and Madhavi’s daughter. Well now he will soon witness a change in his look and will now ditch the traditional Pajama-Kurta outfit that he usually wear.

Master Bhide will be seen wearing smart formals to his college and it will happen his wife Madhavi will force him to dress up well. His makeover will take place when Sonu will forget her tiffin at home and Bhide will return and dress up to deliver the tiffin himself to his daughter. This will be the first time Bhide will be seen in such a look.

Talking about the change of attire, actor Mandar Chandwadkar who plays Bhide told DNA, “When I learnt that as per the storyline, I was required to wear pants and shirt, I felt really glad. Audiences have seen me only in traditional outfits, and I prefer wearing the same in my personal life as well. But I am sure that audiences would appreciate seeing me in this attire too. I am also hopeful that Sonu’s college friends too will like it. After trying out so many clothes, we finally made a good selection. On the sets too, my co-actors complimented me on the new look.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began in the year 2008 and the plot was based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma which was written by real-life columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha. The lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society has been shown but the major focus remains on the family of Jethalal Gada, the role which is played by Dilip Joshi. The show grabbed limelight when actress Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben in the show left the show mid-way.

