Lata Mangeshkar finally reacts to viral sensation Ranu Mondal, says, ‘Imitation is not art’

Lata Mangeshkar is a legend and almost every Indian woman from a certain era secretly craved to sing like her. But not everyone can be Lata Mangeshkar. There is only one. Recently, the internet was filled with videos of Kolkata's viral sensation Ranu Mondal who sang herself to fame with Lataji's "ek pyar nagma hai" from penury and anonymity. She later recorded a few songs with Himesh Reshammiya.

When Lata Mangeshkar, herself, was asked about Ranu Mondal's experience, Asia's resident Nightingale expressed happiness but with reservations.

In an interview to IANS, she said, "Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate)."

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Ranu Mondal records Himesh Reshammiya's song Aashiqui Mein Teri with priceless expressions

Lata Mangeshkar finally reacts to Ranu Mondal's Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai video, says, ‘Imitation is not art’

She continued, "But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won't last." She feels great concern for the talent on the music shows on television. "So many children sing my songs so beautifully. But how many of them are remembered after the first flush of success? I only know of Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghosal."

ALSO READ: Ranu Mondal who sang Lata Mangeshkar’s song to Chai Pi Lo aunty, meet people who became overnight sensation

Ranu Mondal transformation pictures

Ranu Mondal transformation pictures

Lataji's advice to aspiring singers: "Be original. By all means sing the evergreen songs by me and my colleagues. But after a point the singer must seek and find his or her own song." Lataji gives the example of her own sister. "If Asha (Bhosle) had not insisted on singing in her own style she would have remained in my shadow forever. She is the biggest example of how far individuality can take one's talent to."

There were also reports that Salman Khan had bought Ronu Mondal a 50-lakh home and has offered her a chance to sing in Dabangg 3. However, deeply embarrassed Salman issued a denial about his delusory largesse.

(with inputs from IANS)

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News