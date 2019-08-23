Ranu Mondal who sang Lata Mangeshkar’s song to Chai Pi Lo aunty, meet people who became overnight sensation

Social media is a platform that can make you or put you down. Your talent and artistic skills can make you an overnight star. In recent time, we have seen a lot of people mostly commoners turning into a celebrity with the help of just one viral picture or a video. The recent example of the same is the old lady named Ranu Monal who was captured singing the popular Lata Mangeshkar song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the busy platform of Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal. From being a poor old lady to getting an offer from Himesh Reshammiya to sing in a Bollywood film, her journey has been quite amazing.

Not only Ranu, but there are also a lot of people all around the globe who grabbed the eyeballs and became a sensation on the internet, courtesy power of social media. Have a look at some of them:

Ranu was captured on camera singing the Lata Mangeshkar classic song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai and soon her video went supremely viral. She will now be seen singing for music director Himesh Reshammiya's film Happy Hardy and Heer.

Ranu Mondal

Dhinchak Pooja

Dhinchak Pooja rose to fame through her killer voice- in the actual way. Her song Selfie Maine Leli Aaj gave pain to many ears but no one was capable of stopping themselves from hearing her song. Her popularity grew so much that she even participated in reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Priya Prakash Varrier

Also referred to as the ‘wink girl,’ Priya made all the ‘sakht laundas’ go weak in the knees. In just a day, she was declared the national crush after a scene from her film in which she was seen winking went viral on social media.

Chai Pee Lo Aunty

A video of a lady named Somvati went viral in which she can be seen offering drink (specifically tea) and food to the viewers. She was termed as the Chai Pee Lo aunty and the popularity of the video went overseas.

Rapper Omprakash Rap King

This boy who was named as Omprakash Rap King sang the song Bol Na Aunty Aaun Kya and became a sensation.

Pakistani ‘chai wala’

This handsome guy became the talk of the town when his picture went viral on the internet and everyone could not believe the fact that a chaiwala can look so dashing. Her picture left many girls fainting over his good looks. This gave a huge fan following and he was given a lot of modelling and advertisement projects.

Dancing uncle aka Sanjeev Shrivastava

Sanjeev Srivastava became popular when a video of him dancing on the popular track of Govinda ‘Main Se Meena Se’ went viral. Soon he was offered shows, music albums, etc.

Kamlesh

An interview video of a young boy Kamlesh who took drugs went viral on the social media and soon there was a flood of memes and emojis related to him.

Saima Hussain

Remember the girl wearing an olive-green coloured top posing with a bunch of students with Shah Rukh Khan? She became an overnight star when SRK took a group selfie at Symbiosis Institute of Design.

