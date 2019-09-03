Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
VIDEO: Ranu Mondal records Himesh Reshammiya's song Aashiqui Mein Teri with priceless expressions

Ranu Mondal became an overnight sensation when her video singing Lata Mangeshkar's song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai has now recorded Himesh Reshammiya's song Aashiqui Mein Teri.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2019 11:56 IST
Representative News Image

Ranu Mondal new viral song Aashiqui Mein Teri: For quite some time, people on the internet are quite amazed by Ranu Mondal whose video singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went viral. Later, she got a chance to sing for Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. After recording two songs Teri Meri Kahani and Aadat, Ranu is on a roll as she has recorded the third song which is a recreated version of 36 China Town’s song Ashiqui Mein Teri. Her video recording the song with the singer has again gone viral.

Himesh took to his Instagram account to share the clip of Kolakat’s viral sensation who is seen singing the song with priceless expressions. The singer turned actor captioned the video as, "Production of the song is in progress, this is just a scratch, thank you, dear people, of the globe, for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranu ji s face, her versatility and confidence is growing with each song. The recreation of Aashiqui Mein Teri from happy hardy and heer is a proof. Lots of love, wishing all of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

ALSO READ: Ranu Mondal who sang Lata Mangeshkar’s song to Chai Pi Lo aunty, meet people who became overnight sensation

 

Have a look at the previous videos shared by Himesh on his social media handle:

ALSO READ: Salman Khan gifts Rs 55 lakh house to Ranu Mondal who became famous by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song: Report

A report in India Today states that Ranu was born in Krishnanagar but after the death of her mother, she spent her life with her aunt. Talking about her singing she had said, "From my childhood, I had a passion for listening to music and singing along. Although I liked Mohammad Rafi and Mukeshji's songs, it was Lata Mangeshkar who inspired me a lot. I could relate to her singing and the melody always touched my heart.’’

Also, see the video and transformation pictures of Ranu that went supremely viral on the internet:

India Tv - Ranu Mondal's transformation pictures

Ranu Mondal's transformation pictures

India Tv - Ranu Mondal's transformation pictures

Ranu Mondal's transformation pictures

Catch a glimpse of the original song here:

