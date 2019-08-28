Salman Khan gifts Rs 55 lakh house to Ranu Mondal who became famous by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song: Report

Latest News Salman Khan gifts worth Rs 55 lakh house to Ranu Mondal (Singer) who became famous by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ranu Mondal News at India TV

The power of the internet made Ranu Mondal’s life. The old lady who was spotted at Ranaghat station in West Bengal singing Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai has recently recorded her first song, courtesy Himesh Reshammiya. Well now, fresh reports claim that her voice has impressed Salman Khan and he has gifted a house to Ranu worth Rs 55 lakh.

A report in Jagran states that Salman, who is known for her generous nature got impressed by Ranu’s voice and gifted her Rs 55 lakh house. Not only this, the report further suggests that he even plans to record a song with Ranu for his next movie Dabangg 3. Recently, a video of the old lady recording a song titled Teri Meri Kahani with the music director for his film Happy Hardy and Heer went viral.

A report in India Today states that Ranu was born in Krishnanagar but after the death of her mother, she spent her life with her aunt. Talking about her singing she had said, "From my childhood, I had a passion for listening to music and singing along. Although I liked Mohammad Rafi and Mukeshji's songs, it was Lata Mangeshkar who inspired me a lot. I could relate to her singing and the melody always touched my heart.’’

