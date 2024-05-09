CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Topper List 2024: Check Chhattisgarh Board Toppers name, ranks, and marks

Follow us on Image Source : CG BOARD CG Board 10th 12th Toppers List 2024 out

The Chhattisgarh Board of School Education declared the results for classes 10th and 12th on May 9th. The overall pass percentage for class 10 is 75.61% and for class 12, it is 80.78%. The board also released the list of toppers for both classes.

In class 10th, Simran Shabba secured the first position by scoring 597 marks in the exam. Monisha obtained the second position with 593 marks followed by Shreyansh Kumar Yadav, who scored 590 marks and secured the third position.

In class 12th, Mahak Agrawal secured the first position with an impressive 97.40% mark in the exam. Kopal Umbasht secured the second position with 97% marks, while Ayushi and Preeti secured the third position in the exam.

Genderwise, the girls have performed better in Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2024 for both classes. In class 10th, the pass percentage of girl students is 79.35 percent and 71.12 percent of boys.

Compartment Exam Dates Soon

This year, a total of 19,012 students have received compartments in their class 10th board exam, and 22,232 students in class 12. These students will be able to apply for the compartment exam in due course. As of now, the board has yet not shared the compartment exam registration dates. Details for the same will be shared in due course. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.