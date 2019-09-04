Meet Varun Dhawan’s beautiful niece Anjini Dhawan who is no less than a diva, see pics

Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
Varun Dhawan has got a glamorous neice named Anjini Dhawan. Have you seen her stunning pictures on social media handle?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2019 10:56 IST
Fans of Bollywood celebrities are always excited to know about star kid or relative of a famous personality stepping into the industry. Similar is the scene with Anjini Dhawan, who is the niece of Coolie No. 1 actor Varun Dhawan. The actor is counted amongst one of the glamorous actors, then how can his niece stay behind in winning hearts. Born to actor-director Sidharth Dhawan, Anjini prefers to stay away from the hustle and bustle of the industry but is surely one of the most talked about person on the social media.

With as many as 97k followers in a young age of 18, Anjini makes everyone wonder if she’ll step into the acting industry. After scrolling down her social media handle, it is clear that she has a great fashion sense and loves dressing up. She tries various kinds of trends, loves dressing up and sharing it with her fans on social media. Anjini seems to be a good friend of Khushi Kapoor, who is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor because she has at times has shared a lot of pictures with her.

With further-a-do, scroll down to see a glimpse of the young lady:

Coming back to the actor Varun Dhawan, he will be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan and Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

