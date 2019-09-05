Bigg Boss 13: Neha Kakkar’s ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli squashes rumours of participating in Salman Khan’s show

Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
Himansh Kohli, who was seen in Divya Kumar Khosla’s film Yaariyan, says he is not participating in the upcoming season of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2019 21:10 IST
Himansh Kohli, who was seen in Divya Kumar Khosla’s film Yaariyan, says he is not participating in the upcoming season of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. There have been reports claiming that Himansh will be entering the controversial Bigg Boss house this year. Refuting all such reports, the actor said: "I like the show, it's a good concept and I like how bhai (host Salman Khan) leads the show and keeps everyone entertained. Currently, I am not part of it. But, I'm up for an interesting pitch for next year."

Bigg Boss, which began in 2006, is an adaptation of an international reality show. In India, it now has Bengali, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil versions too. Himansh Kohli made headlines earlier for his ugly break up with superstar singer Neha Kakkar. The duo was head over heels in love with each other but soon after treating fans with their mushy pictures, the couple decided to part ways. Neha Kakkar even claimed at that time that she went into depression after her painful split with Himansh Kohli.

Himansh said that he finds the show "amusing, emotional and a mixed bag. But I don't prefer to get addicted to something which requires a lot of time away from work. This is why I don't follow it religiously.” When asked to name a celebrity he would like to see in the Bigg Boss house, the actor immediately said veteran actress Rekha’s name. "I want to see Rekhaji -- if there's one person who no one has any insight on, it's her. She has so many interesting experiences to share," he said.

This year, the location of the Bigg Boss house has changed from Lonavala to Mumbai. It will be shot in Film City, Goregaon, and will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

(With IANS inputs)

