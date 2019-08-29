Image Source : INSTAGARM Ace of Space 2 is tougher than Bigg Boss, says celebrity contestant Rohan Mehra

Ace of Space 2 has kicked started with a lot of controversies, fights and tantrums. Rohan Mehra, who we know as former Naksh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and one of the celebrity contestants on Bigg Boss season 10, is back in other reality show. In Ace of Space 2, this season we saw Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande as celebrity contestants on the show. Rohan Mehra who had a short stay in the house to perform a secret task talks about his short journey on the show. Talking exclusively to Spotboye, Rohan Mehra reveals that Ace of Space is tougher than Bigg Boss.

Rohan Mehra in an interview said, "I was extremely excited when I got to know that I have to go and stay with Ace of Space 2 contestants. I have done Bigg Boss, which is on similar lines, so I didn't feel any kind of pressure or nervousness as it was a secret task for only 2-3 days. Chetna and I went inside to nominate one of the contestants and they were unaware of this. However, many of them were not able to digest the fact that I have come to participate in the show, they doubted that I am here with some other mission. But then too they treated me well and I really loved it.”

He also revealed about his power to vote out. Rohan said, “When Chetna and I were coming out and we had the power to vote out one of them everybody was requesting us to keep them in the show. This time the line-up of contestants is amazing and it was really difficult to choose one. We were feeling low to do that but then game is a game, so we nominated one. I would only say that the overall experience was memorable.”

Talking about his stay in Ace of Space 2 house, Rohan recalled, "I won't deny the fact that this show is more difficult than Bigg Boss. There is no sunlight whatsoever. In Bigg Boss, we stayed in a luxurious lounge with facilities but here there are hardly 3-4 rooms and those too shrink with each day. You can never know who is staying next to you. I really don't know how these people will survive for 70 days. There is no way of keeping a track of time. For instance, we performed a task which was around 5 pm, but it was so dark in the activity area that we didn't realise if it's night or morning. I would say it is the toughest television show right now.”

Earlier, it was assumed that Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande are the contestants on Ace of Space season 2, however, now it is clear that they were just the celebrity contestant who had a secret task to perform and then exit. However, who is making most of the news in the show is Baseer Ali and Shruti Sinha, the ex Roadies and Splitsvilla contestants. Like the previous season, Mastermind Vikas Gupta is the host of the show!

