Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu marks her acting debut with THIS Colors TV show

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu who grabbed the attention for her closeness with famous singer Anup Jalota is much in news again. Jasleen is marking her acting debut on one of the shows of Colors TV. While she was known for singing, dancing and modelling, Jasleen now has stepped into acting too. She will be seen sharing the television screen space with none other than famous television personality Debina in supernatural thriller drama Vish. While people call her relationship with Anup Jalota fake and just a publicity stunt to stay in news, Jasleen said she shares a special and pious relationship with the singer.

A lot of drama and suspense await for the audience of Vish. The lives of Dr. Aliya Sanyal and Aditya Veer Kothari will witness major twists and tales. Jasleen will be playing the role of a mermaid in the show. She took to her Instagram account to share the news. She wrote, "Sabrina and Jalakshini @debinabon Uff!!! Kuch toh gadbad hogi ab Did you guys like yesterday's episode???"

The first episode with Jasleen Matharu in it was telecasted August 26, 2019. Jasleen's fans are obsessed to see her on-screen. She has shared her excitement for the show and her acting debut on social media. Let's wait and watch to see Jasleen as television actor.

