Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra's father passes away, co-contestants offer condolences

Bigg Boss 12 commoner contestant Shivashish Mishra grabbed a lot of attention while he was on the show. He was known for his closeness with Anup Jalota's girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. Recently, Shivashish Mishra took to his Instagram account to share sad news. His father, passed away and he shared a post of grief writing, " He didn't tell me how to live, instead he lived and let me watch him do it! RIP PAPA! My inspiration, my goal, always and forever in my heart ! JAY SHREE MAHAKALESHWAR!!"

His co-contestants Romil Choudhary, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and others offer condolences.

Shivashish Mishra caught all the attention for his anger and impatient behaviour on the show. He was often seen indulging in arguments and fights with his co-contestants on Salman Khan's show.

May his father's soul rest in peace!

