Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra's father passes away, co-contestants offer condolences

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra's father passes away, co-contestants offer condolences

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra's father passes away, co-contestants Romil Choudhary, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur, and others offer condolences.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 11:10 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra's father passes away, co-contestants offer condolences

Bigg Boss 12 commoner contestant Shivashish Mishra grabbed a lot of attention while he was on the show. He was known for his closeness with Anup Jalota's girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. Recently, Shivashish Mishra took to his Instagram account to share sad news. His father, passed away and he shared a post of grief writing, " He didn't tell me how to live, instead he lived and let me watch him do it! RIP PAPA! My inspiration, my goal, always and forever in my heart ! JAY SHREE MAHAKALESHWAR!!" 

His co-contestants Romil Choudhary, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and others offer condolences. 

India Tv - Shivashish Mishra's father passes away

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Shivashish Mishra's father passes away

India Tv - Shivashish Mishra's father passes away, co-contestants offer condolences

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Shivashish Mishra's father passes away, co-contestants offer condolences

India Tv - Bigg Boss 12 contestant, Shivashish Mishra's father passes away

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bigg Boss 12 contestant, Shivashish Mishra's father passes away

India Tv - Bigg Boss 12 contestant, Shivashish Mishra's father passes away

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bigg Boss 12 contestant, Shivashish Mishra's father passes away

Shivashish Mishra caught all the attention for his anger and impatient behaviour on the show. He was often seen indulging in arguments and fights with his co-contestants on Salman Khan's show.

May his father's soul rest in peace!

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHow Divyanka’s character Nitya falls in love with Vikram: Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala latest update Next StoryWhen Malaika Arora subtly photobombed boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's picture  