'You beauty': Vicky Kaushal hails URI director Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar, says 'What a mammoth task...' Vicky Kaushal reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on social media, calling it "supremely engaging" and "technically brilliant". He also lauds the cast, crew, and director Aditya Dhar. Read on to know what he said.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been receiving widespread recognition for its storyline, and the actors' performances have also been praised by celebrities. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who previously worked with Aditya Dhar in Uri: The Surgical Strike, has shared his Dhurandhar review on social media.

The Chhaava actor took to his Instagram handle to express his thoughts on Ranveer Singh's spy thriller after watching the film. He called it "supremely engaging", "technically brilliant", and praised the team for making the film.

Vicky Kaushal reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

The 37-year-old actor shared a poster of the film on Friday and wrote, "@adityadharfilms you beauty! What a mammoth task it must be for you and your team to pull off this film with such conviction, finesse, and first-rate world-building… Hats off." He also gave a shoutout to everyone involved in Dhurandhar, including the cast, writing, and crew, writing, "Absolute PEAK PERFORMANCES! Technically brilliant. Supremely engaging. Kudos to all the Dhurandhars involved." Take a look below:

Fans point out a possible link between Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar

Fans who have watched Dhurandhar have pointed out a possible connection between Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's film. For the unversed, in Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's character Hamza is revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a name which also appears in Uri when Kirti Kulhari's character mentions her late husband as Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

As both films are directed by Aditya Dhar, viewers are speculating that this could hint at a larger cinematic universe, observing that the shared name comes across as intentional. However, neither Aditya Dhar nor team Dhurandhar have commented on the link between the two films.

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 200 crore in first week

The spy action thriller Dhurandhar is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film has been dominating the box office ever since its release. Within its first week, the movie has managed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

