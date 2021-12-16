Year ender 2021: Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika Mandanna, indomitable stars of South Film Industry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Year ender 2021: Allu Arjun, Yash to Rashmika Mandanna, indomitable stars of South Film Industry

There is no denying the fact that the Southern film industry is the gold mine of talent. The south industry has always given fierce competition to Bollywood with films like Baahubali, KGF, Vikram Vedha, Lucifer and Drishyam. The extravagant talent that roars in south cinema is indomitable. If Bollywood has Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Khans then the South industry has names like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan. Several actors like Rana Daggubati, Rashmnika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have not just outshined in the southern film industry but are also set to prove themselves in Bollywood.

As the year 2021 is nearing its end, let us take out a moment and have a look at the list of actors who continue to climb higher on the ladder of success due to their massive popularity and undisputed talent.

Rashmnika Mandanna

Rashmnika works predominantly in Telugu and Kannada language films. She made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. The actress is a recipient of the Filmfare Award South and SIIMA Award. She will also be seen in Bollywood films like Mission Majnu and Goodbye.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran works primarily in Malayalam cinema. He is not just a brilliant actor but also a renowned director, producer, playback singer and fight choreographer.

Prabhas

Baahubali star Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. This year Prabhas featured in Forbes list of 30 most influential social media stars of South cinema.

Vijay Deverakonda

The actor debuted in Telugu films in 2011 and rose to fame with his stunning performance in the film Arjun Reddy, which was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. Now, the actor enjoys massive fan following on social media. He will also make his Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday with the film Liger.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is a popular South Indian actress who has dominance in Telugu and Tamil industries. It was her Telugu film "Chandamama" that made her an instant sensation in Tollywood and from there, she made it to the A-lister club. Kajal is also the first South Indian actress to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha began her professional film career with Gautham Menon's Telugu film, Ye Maaya Chesave. She has successfully carved a niche for herself not just in South industry but also in Hindi cinema. In 2021, Samantha starred in the second season of Hindi web-series The Family Man.

Allu Arjun

He is one of the highest-paid actors in India. He has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014. His film Pushpa: The Rise opposite Rashmnika Mandanna will release on December 17, 2021.

Yash

Naveen Kumar Gowda, better known by his stage name Yash is one of the highest-paid actors in Kannada film industry. He has also been named as Rocking Star by his fans for his work in films and philanthropy.